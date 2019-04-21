Do you believe in lucky charms?

I think we all need to have something for good luck — that is why we have lucky charms.

No, not the cereal! I mean a thing you feel gives you good luck! If you believe in lucky charms, you can gain confidence by having this positive object, or by finding one, such as a penny.

I asked a few of my classmates what they thought about lucky charms. Half thought that charms worked, others thought that such things were fake.

My classmates Christian, Kaitlin, Max and George feel that lucky charms do bring luck, at least most of the time. Other classmates, such as Jasmine, say they don't think so.

So maybe next time you find a penny, consider picking it up. It may bring you luck, but even if it doesn’t, it is one more penny for your bank account.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School