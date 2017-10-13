Have you ever gone to Luna Park in Coney Island? Well, I have. Let me tell you what it’s like there.

Luna Park has a lot of fun rides. There are rides for all ages and thrill levels. To go on all the rides, you need to buy tickets or an unlimited rides pass.

There is a ride called Thunderbolt that takes you straight up and then straight down. You can get a great view if you keep your eyes open. I also went on a ride that lifts you high up and swings you around. In the warmer months there are water rides, too. There are also stands that sell cotton candy and other yummy snacks. They even have carnival games where you can win prizes. It was so much fun.

Luna Park is located in Coney Island, Brooklyn, at 1000 Surf Ave. The hours vary by day and by the time of year, and it is closed during the winter months. You can check the website, lunaparknyc.com, for hours and prices. There is still time to go this season if you hurry because they are open weekends until the end of the month.