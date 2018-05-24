Would you love to be a brick master? In our school we have a club called Mad Science Brixology. We learn about different engineering designs and we are taught how to build them using Legos.

The club is for kids in grades four and five. It is an after-school club, but it is so much fun that it is worth it to stay after school to do this. Every Monday we meet and work with a partner or in a trio, and we build something new.

We think of ourselves as engineers. This year we have built bridges with pulleys, towers and space stations. We are given instruction books and shown how to make the gears to make all the pulleys and levers work. We work cooperatively so we all have different assignments on putting it all together.

Before we actually get started, we see photos of what it is supposed to look like, and we see the basics on how our structure is supposed to work. We have made a suspension bridge, a space station, a tower with an elevator shaft and other great things.

At the end of each session, we can take home a package of Legos with instructions so we can even build it again at home.

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown