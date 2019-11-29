TODAY'S PAPER
A place that brings out your creative side

Some of the artwork of Kidsday reporter Ava

Some of the artwork of Kidsday reporter Ava Clark. Credit: Roland Clark

By Ava Clark Kidsday Reporter
Do you need a break from sports practice or games? Looking for something fun to do? Maybe your parents want you off your phone or iPad. If you answered yes, there is a place that you can go to and show people your special artistic talents. It is Made By Me Pottery and Art Studio.

This is a place where kids can make wood projects, paint canvasses and do pottery.  

I really enjoy coming here with my friends. We sit together, laugh with each other and make special memories as we create really cool art. My favorite piece was when I designed a mermaid. I painted it on a canvas and even used real rocks to decorate it. The owner always has new and challenging project ideas for us to design and create. The holidays are really great because we usually have a party and gift sharing in addition to making a special project to celebrate the season. My mom really likes the scarecrow I made, and she puts it out during the fall. The best thing about Made By Me is that the projects are created by ourselves, and they can be given as special gifts to my family that will last a very long time.

Info: 5344 Merrick Rd, Massapequa. Call 516-799-2963.

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City

