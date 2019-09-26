Do you like ice cream? Then go to Magic Fountain. It has tons of great ice cream flavors.

You can get the flavors in a cup or on a type of cone like a waffle cone or sugar cone. Also, if you need to buy a cake, you can get one there. On cooler days, you can sit on benches outside. I wouldn't recommend doing that on a really hot day or your ice cream will melt.

Magic Fountain is great in the summer and in the fall as well because it can cool you down. I tried the honey cinnamon flavor and it was phenomenal. You should go here because they have a great selection of ice cream flavors and great sprinkles. They have seasonal flavors, too, and right now you can get pumpkin.

Info: Magic Fountain, 9825 Main Rd., Mattituck. 631-298-4908.

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School