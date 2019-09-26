TODAY'S PAPER
Why Magic Fountain in Mattituck is my favorite ice cream shop

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Julia Xu, Great Neck

By Ava Seebeck Kidsday Reporter
Do you like ice cream? Then go to Magic Fountain. It has tons of great ice cream flavors.

You can get the flavors in a cup or on a type of cone like a waffle cone or sugar cone. Also, if you need to buy a cake, you can get one there. On cooler days, you can sit on benches outside. I wouldn't recommend doing that on a really hot day or your ice cream will melt.

Magic Fountain is great in the summer and in the fall as well because it can cool you down. I tried the honey cinnamon flavor and it was phenomenal. You should go here because they have a great selection of ice cream flavors and great sprinkles. They have seasonal flavors, too, and right now you can get pumpkin.

Info: Magic Fountain, 9825 Main Rd., Mattituck. 631-298-4908.  

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School

By Ava Seebeck Kidsday Reporter

