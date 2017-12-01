I played with the The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle from Hasbro. If you touch any part of this magical toy, it will sing or talk to you. I played with it with my younger brother. I knew that if I didn’t he was going to cry forever!

This toy can say more than 90 phrases, tell you stories. the horn can light up and flash, and you can set it in many poses.

My brother really liked it. You have to remember to flip the switch on or it will start singing in the middle of the night (that happened to me).

Rating: 5