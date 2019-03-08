I am a world traveler, having been to 23 countries. Whenever I travel, my dad gets magnets from that country for us to remember it. I have a wall with about 115 magnets. I am 11, and I plan to continue this tradition until I get old.

My dad goes on a lot of business trips and he has been to places where he takes my mom, brother and me. I also travel because my immediate family are the only ones in New York. I have relatives who live in Florida, Colombia and Spain. Since my family has been to so many countries, we need a little something as a souvenir. We choose magnets, because they are small, easy to contain and aren’t always fragile.

My favorite magnet has to be one with a beautiful view. A lot of the magnets from France have beautiful views, but my favorite one is large and says Saint-Tropez. My favorite country is Singapore, and the magnet from Singapore comes in a close second on my list of favorites. Other magnets I enjoy are from Bali, Thailand, Istanbul, Cannes and Punta Cana.

Our family loves how the magnets look together, and we move them around every few years. A lot of the times when people come to our house, they say how pretty each one looks. We never really thought about counting them until now. When we were counting, we were sure that we must have lost a couple of them, so that is why I said "about" 115.

I truly love each and every magnet on that wall. I hope by the time I retire, my wall is filled up!

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside