I was once offered a wish from Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish grants a wish to kids with any serious sickness. Right after I was born, doctors told my parents that I had a kidney disease. I still have it now, and every two months I visit my doctor for treatments.

When I heard about Make-A-Wish, I thought for months about what I should wish for but finally I decided to wish to go to Orlando.

One day Mom told me that Make-A-Wish would be picking up my family and me to go somewhere for a surprise. I thought we might be going in a van but to my surprise we were going in a limo. Then I met the man who made the surprise. His name was James and he was working hard to send me on my dream trip.

Finally the day to go to Orlando came. I was filled with joy. I wasn’t staying in a hotel but I was staying in Give Kids the World Village. This village was for Make-A-Wish kids who wanted to go to Orlando. In the village there was an arcade, an ice cream store, a pool and a house for my family.

I met Mickey Mouse and Pluto. I saw a show about Donald Duck trying to do magic. The next day I went to Hollywood Studios. I really wanted to go on the Tower of Terror and I did, but not my sisters — they were really scared. I went to see Darth Vader. When I met him, he welcomed me to the dark side.

I went to Animal Kingdom. I went on a dinosaur ride that was awesome and really loud. After that I went to see a “Finding Nemo” show. Then I went on a safari ride and saw animals like lions and crocodiles.

The next day I went to Universal Studios. I had to go to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where I got my wand. The next day I went to Sea World. I went to see a dolphin show and killer whale show. I saw some sea turtles and otters as well.

When we had to go home, I was sad I had to go back to reality because Orlando was a fun time. I thank James for making me happy but best of all, I got to be with my family.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For more about Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School