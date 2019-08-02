Here's what you need to make a bird feeder out of a milk carton:

Clean, empty cardboard milk carton

Scissors

Pencil

String

Bird seeds

Use the scissors to cut a hole in one side large enough for the birds in your neighborhood. Do the same to the other three sides. Poke two holes on the top of the milk carton with a pencil and put a length of string through it. Tie the ends together.

Fill the carton with bird seed mix or bird food until it reaches the holes in the sides. Then tie and hang the bird feeder onto a tree branch.

You are all done! Now the birds will come and eat at your bird feeder.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck