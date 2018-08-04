Slime is always a fun way to spend your time!

You will need: 4 ounces of white glue; paint or food coloring; contact lens solution; baking soda; a bowl and a spoon or spatula.

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Put the glue into your bowl and add your paint or food coloring. I suggest you start with a little and continue to add until the color is just the way you want it. Mix until you see no white left.

2. Put a teaspoon of baking soda and two or three tablespoons of contact lens solution into the slime and then mix some more. Keep adding contact lens solution until it’s not sticky.

Fun facts about slime: It keeps you from getting bored. It’s stretchy. It’s like clay or Play-Doh. It’s an easy project!

One last thing: Be careful where you sling your slime. Not everyone loves it on their clothes, pets, plants or furniture.

I gave you directions for a small amount of slime. As you get better at making this, you can add more and more.