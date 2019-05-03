TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How to make your friends and classmates smile more

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Michaela Williams Kidsday Reporter
Print

Everybody likes to smile, right? Here are ways to make someone smile, and in doing so you can make the people around you happy.

  • Share an interest — you might find a connection or make a new friend to do hobbies with.
  • Do a good deed to help someone else.
  • Introduce yourself to someone new to make them feel loved and welcome.
  • Surprise a friend with something they enjoy.
  • Give someone a high five (or maybe a quick hug to a friend). I tried this one out myself, and the other person’s smile was ginormous.
  • Do silly things or make funny jokes.
  • Give someone a kind compliment.
  • Invite someone over to hang out or have lunch.

These are all ways that you can make someone smile and possibly make a new friend.

By Michaela Williams Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
You can depend on it like clockwork. Spring Cherry blossom festival, more LI fun this week
The Long Island Aquarium's Japanese snow monkeys are 21 things you didn't know about the LI Aquarium
Moms get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures, 29 Mother's Day freebies on LI
There's so much to do at Eisenhower Park 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids