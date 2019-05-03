Everybody likes to smile, right? Here are ways to make someone smile, and in doing so you can make the people around you happy.

Share an interest — you might find a connection or make a new friend to do hobbies with.

Do a good deed to help someone else.

Introduce yourself to someone new to make them feel loved and welcome.

Surprise a friend with something they enjoy.

Give someone a high five (or maybe a quick hug to a friend). I tried this one out myself, and the other person’s smile was ginormous.

Do silly things or make funny jokes.

Give someone a kind compliment.

Invite someone over to hang out or have lunch.

These are all ways that you can make someone smile and possibly make a new friend.