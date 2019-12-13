TODAY'S PAPER
Hot ideas for earning cold cash in the winter

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Katelyn Lee

By Christina Aiello Kidsday Reporter
In the winter, there are so many opportunities to make money. Here are two ways you can do it.

START A SNOW SHOVELING BUSINESS. This is hard work, and you have to wait for a storm. You and your friends can start off by making posters. After you have made your posters, go around your neighborhood and ask people if they need help.

MAKE A HOT COCOA STAND. We all know of a lemonade stand in the summer, but a hot cocoa stand would be a fun idea. People are outside shoveling, it is cold, and they are tired. Having a cup of hot cocoa might be just what they need. You can have a stand, or you can use a sled. You don’t even have to wait for snow, just a cold day.

