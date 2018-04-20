TODAY'S PAPER
Who’s more fun at the mall, family or friends?

By Cessarina Choo Kidsday Reporter
It’s time to go shopping. If you had the choice, would you rather go shopping at the mall with members of your family or would you rather go with friends? I asked 139 kids in my school that question, and here is what I found out:

Family: 86

Friends: 53

As you can see, more kids want to go to the mall with their family. It is a fun day out with Mom and Dad and brothers and sisters. Mom and Dad usually have the money, so if you run a little short, they might get something or something extra for you!

Kids who want to go with their friends say it isn’t just about shopping, it is about being with their pals and having fun, too. It’s also fun to buy the same things. Friends do that!

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone

