One of my favorite recipes is one you can make, too! I like a delicious mango milkshake as a special treat.

Ingredients:

1 mango, diced

3 glasses milk (I use whole milk)

6 tablespoons sugar (or to taste)

1 cup yogurt (optional, for smoothie)

Ice cubes (to taste)

Directions:

1. Put all the ingredients in a blender.

2. Turn the blender on for one to two minutes.

3. Serve, and enjoy!

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley