One of my favorite recipes is one you can make, too! I like a delicious mango milkshake as a special treat.
Ingredients:
1 mango, diced
3 glasses milk (I use whole milk)
6 tablespoons sugar (or to taste)
1 cup yogurt (optional, for smoothie)
Ice cubes (to taste)
Directions:
1. Put all the ingredients in a blender.
2. Turn the blender on for one to two minutes.
3. Serve, and enjoy!
Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley
