The Margarita Grille in Westhampton Beach was established in 1999. It serves tacos, salads, sandwiches and main dishes. It has a great kids menu. There are also a lot of sides and appetizers. There is a lot of space outdoors and in.

I think the Grille is a Westhampton Beach must-go experience. I was able to talk to the owner of the restaurant, Dwayne Kirschner, for a very simple reason: He is my dad!

Is Margarita Grille a good place for kids? "Yes, of course, because we have a large outside that can accommodate big tables, and it is always fun for kids to eat outside."

What is your most popular food there? "The red-white-and-blue tacos, the lobster roll and our sizzling fajita."

Which day do you make most money during the week? "Saturday, because there is always something going on in town."

What is your most popular dessert for kids? "Our churros — that is served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and with chocolate syrup dip."

What do kids usually get there? "Our chicken fingers, because kids really enjoy our French fries. That’s what it comes with."

Which appetizer do kids like the best? "Our pretzel sticks, because it is bread and salt."

For all these reasons, Margarita Grille is a good place for kids. I like to help out there once a week. I usually fold napkins and even seat the guests when they arrive.

Info: 83 Main St., Westhampton Beach, themargaritagrille.com

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School