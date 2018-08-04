I recommend reading “Marge in Charge and the Stolen Treasure” by Isla Fisher (HarperCollins) because it is a very funny book. There is a new adventure in each chapter, and that makes it even more exciting.

In Chapter 1, Marge is baby-sitting Jemima, Jakey and baby Zara, and Zara gets a little out of control! In Chapter 2 they go to the pool and baby Zara is there. They try to have a little alone time in the pool, but Zara refuses to let that happen. There goes baby Zara again! Then there is a wedding. Jemima is the ring bearer, but baby Zara steals the rings.

I recommend this book for kids in grades three to five.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley