Marianist Mentors: Seniors helping younger students 

At Kellenberg Memorial High School, selected seniors throughout the school have the ability to go to all Latin School and freshman homerooms to help students with their classes, homework and any tasks needed to be done during that time. They are our Marianist Mentors.

These mentors are chosen by faculty members based on how involved they are at the school and their academic average. These students are then assigned to each of the Latin School and freshman homerooms to assist the teacher as well as the students. Seniors come to their homerooms every other day to talk to their students and give them tips on studying, time management and even help on assignments throumghout the week. During the trimester and comprehensive exam seasons, they create presentations on how to study and prepare for these exams. They also come to the orientation to ease the students into the new school year and help them adapt to their new school environment. The seniors also take time out of their school day to go with their homeroom on field trips and special events like school dances and assemblies.

Marianists Mentors are wonderful additions to each homeroom, and greatly assist everyone in them.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale