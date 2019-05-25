TODAY'S PAPER
Why the Greenport Maritime Festival is so much fun

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Jean Yoo, Jericho

By Taiquan Brumsey and Jenna Smith Kidsday Reporters
The Maritime Festival is an annual Greenport event. This year will be the 30th anniversary, and it takes place Sept. 21-22.

On the first day, there is a parade. After the parade, the booths open up, and you can buy things. For example, you can get henna tattoos, ukuleles, bracelets and necklaces. There is a food court by Emilio’s Pizzeria. You can get chicken tenders and fries, funnel cakes, burgers, popcorn and pretzels.

Over by the Greenport Post Office you will find the Boy Scouts selling delicious hot dogs. This is one of their big fundraisers for the year. Many of the restaurants have tables on the street. They have all different types of foods.

In Mitchell Park, there’s a boat show, music, model shipbuilding, wood carving, children's activities and old-fashioned games. There are many activities going on in the water. You will see kayak races going on throughout the weekend.

Save the dates for the Maritime Festival! Enjoy lots of fun and food.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner's sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

By Taiquan Brumsey and Jenna Smith Kidsday Reporters

