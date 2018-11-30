Do you want to be amazed? We had the opportunity to see one of the greatest shows on Broadway: “The Illusionists -- Magic of the Holidays.” This show is action-packed, fun and funny, interactive, and very intriguing. As far as what the magicians were doing, it was truly amazing.

Adam Trent, The Futurist, not only performed as an illusionist but also was the host of the show. He used screens and different objects from the audience in a lot of his illusions. Those illusions were especially cool because they weren’t planned ahead. Adam is a really cool illusionist.

Colin Cloud, the Deductionist, was a mind reader; he did some really amazing things, and he always knew that everyone was thinking it was crazy. He even got some lady's mom’s maiden name. We got to meet Colin before the show. He talked to us about when he starting getting into magic, when he received a magic set for Christmas one year.

Shin Lim, the Manipulator, not only won a million dollars on “Americas Got Talent,” he also won a role on this show. He is known for his outstanding card ticks. He can make then disappear, go in his mouth, make tattoos, and even light them on fire. Shin also has a YouTube channel where he has other people try to fool him, and if you do you can get an education in magic. It's insane.

Chloe Crawford, the Sorceress, is not an ordinary illusionist. Before she started her act, she told the audience that her magic was more disturbing than the other acts. She called an audience member on stage and cut up a program with a razor blade and showed the audience what she was doing. We don’t want to give it away though, but what she did was cool yet disturbing. All we can tell you is that we had to look away because we just couldn’t look. Chloe’s act was awesome.

We also interviewed Darcy Oake, the Grand Illusionist. We asked him some questions like about when he went to Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday party. During the show he put on lots of really cool acts such as making many birds appear using only one bird. He was definitely a favorite with the audience.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is the special guest, Light Balance. They are dancers who perform the most incredible dances. You can’t take your eyes off them.

We hope you go and watch this amazing show at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in Manhattan. We don’t know how many times we said to each other: How did they do that? It's here until Dec. 30. Tickets would make a great Christmas gift. For more information go to theillusionistslive.com.