Music poll: Who we're listening to 

There are many entertainers, singers and bands that we hear every day. We always wished we could see some of them in concert. In our school, we did a survey asking kids which singers and bands they would like to see in a concert.

There were many of the same choices of singers and bands. The singers that kids picked the most were Marshmello, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. These are the results:

Marshmello 14

Cardi B 12

Billie Eilish 10

Ariana Grande 7

Blueface 3

Demi Lovato 3

PRETTYMUCH 3

Why Don’t We 3

Alan Walker 2

The reasons kids said they picked Marshmello was because he makes good, catchy music with a good beat and makes you want to listen more of the song. Kids who picked Cardi B said it was because her music is upbeat and has good rhythm. Kids chose Ariana Grande because her music is unique, she makes music about problem she’s going through and makes it catchy. Kids said they chose Billie Eilish because her music is also different from other singer’s songs. Her music is very meaningful and calming.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School