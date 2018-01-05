Martin Luther King Jr. was a great man. He fought for civil rights until the day he was shot in 1968.

Some people hated King enough that they wanted to kill him. Martin Luther King Jr. didn’t want to hurt people with weapons. He was a Baptist minister and, even more, he was a leader in the civil rights movement. He believed in peace. When he was younger, he was banned from entering stores and restaurants, and even from using water fountains.

He really was a great man and was recognized by many and was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. His birthday is Jan. 11, and we celebrate all that he did for our country and rights of others on the third Monday every January (this year on Jan. 15). If it wasn’t for him, black kids and white kids would be separated, so let’s thank him in schools and other places!

Thank you, Martin Luther King Jr.