TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Great Massapequa places for kids

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Kathleen Cooney Kidsday Reporter
Print

Want to go on a vacation to a great town? Well, Massapequa is the perfect place. Why, you ask? Many reasons, and I will give you a few:

BURNS PARK John J. Burns Park is so much fun! You can go for a run, ride your bike, play outdoor sports and more. Kids love all of these things, and sometimes the ice-cream truck comes. Info: 4990 Merrick Rd., oysterbaytown.com/departments/parks

NEW YORK BURGER BAR Hungry and don’t know where to go? Well, go to the burger bar, and I will tell you, it will probably be one of your favorites! It has some of the best milkshakes and hamburgers! Info: 4225 Merrick Rd., nyburgerbar.com

MASSAPEQUA PRESERVE You must go to the preserve! It is so pretty, especially in fall and spring. It is a great place to go for a run. It’s very beautiful and enjoyable! Once when I went in the spring I saw a newborn baby swan! You can play basketball and walk over all of the bridges and more! Info: massapequapreserve.com. You can access it from different parts, but Merrick Road might be the easiest.

By Kathleen Cooney Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Newsday got an inside look on Aug. 3, Kids and teens volunteer as dog walkers
Keep your eraser and sharpener together in this Back-to-school trends your kids will be clamoring for
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
It's a miniature--or larger than life--rendition of the 24 back-to-school backpacks
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland