Want to go on a vacation to a great town? Well, Massapequa is the perfect place. Why, you ask? Many reasons, and I will give you a few:

BURNS PARK John J. Burns Park is so much fun! You can go for a run, ride your bike, play outdoor sports and more. Kids love all of these things, and sometimes the ice-cream truck comes. Info: 4990 Merrick Rd., oysterbaytown.com/departments/parks

NEW YORK BURGER BAR Hungry and don’t know where to go? Well, go to the burger bar, and I will tell you, it will probably be one of your favorites! It has some of the best milkshakes and hamburgers! Info: 4225 Merrick Rd., nyburgerbar.com

MASSAPEQUA PRESERVE You must go to the preserve! It is so pretty, especially in fall and spring. It is a great place to go for a run. It’s very beautiful and enjoyable! Once when I went in the spring I saw a newborn baby swan! You can play basketball and walk over all of the bridges and more! Info: massapequapreserve.com. You can access it from different parts, but Merrick Road might be the easiest.