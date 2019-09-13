My family's Pennsylvania home away from home

Summer vacation might be over, but lucky for me and my family the fun never has to end. Several times a year, my family goes to Pennsylvania. We own a home in the town of Masthope (about a three-hour car ride from Wantagh), which we visit during the winter and summer. One thing that we do is go to the local pool and lodge next to it. You can either relax in the lounge chairs or take a dip in the pool. Another place we go to is the lake, where we often ride our personal watercraft. Also, there is a swimming area lined with rafts that is available to all people.

Masthope is always a great place to visit, and the town holds many events as well. These include Bingo nights on Fridays and Saturdays and the fireworks show at the pool. Masthope is a good vacation area for the whole year. You can always figure out something to do, and you will never get bored.

If you travel to Masthope, you will understand that it is worth the few hours it takes to get there. My family purchased the house when I was born, and we have used it for many occasions. For example, we’ve gone to a restaurant in the town for Thanksgiving for the past two years.

My Pennsylvania house is so fun and holds lots of memories. Maybe one day you can make some memories there, too.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School