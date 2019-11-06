TODAY'S PAPER
Math club plus math team? They add up to a great challenge

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Jayden Risch Kidsday Reporter
I am a member of both the math team and math club at Copiague Middle School. I really enjoy math because it is a challenge. There is always a correct answer to the problem. You have to figure out how to get the correct answer like a puzzle.

The math club meets every Tuesday, and it’s a lot of fun. You get to solve real-life math problems with other kids who enjoy math, too. It’s was also helpful when I tried out for the math team. All the practice made it much easier to make the team.

Another cool thing about the math team is you get to compete against kids your age from different schools. It lets you see how good you are compared to other kids your age, and it’s fun being on a team. The math club and team also help me with my regular math class.

If you like math, I suggest you join the math club and solve a problem.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

