My family has a foundation called Matthew's Giving Tree to raise money to financially support families who have children with disabilities.

We’ve provided bikes, strollers, bath chairs and safety beds. We’ve provided items for approximately 175 families. Every year Matthew's Giving Tree has two events with raffle prizes and games. There is also have food, drinks, music and more. Last year's event attracted more than 150 families. This year we are hoping to have even more.

My family started this foundation in memory of my brother Matthew. He was born with a serious congenital heart defect. When he passed away in 2010, our family did this to remember him.

For our next event, check us out at matthewsgivingtree.com

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville