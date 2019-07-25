If you ever visit Lynbrook or East Rockaway, you will never have to go hungry or worry about where you can get a good meal. We have five favorites:

McQuades (275 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook): Amazing burgers and sandwiches.

Grandpa Tony’s (101 Althouse Ave., East Rockaway): Excellent pizza.

Greek Xpress (59 Main St., East Rockaway): Delicious gyros!

Lazy Lobster (10 Front St., East Rockaway): The place to go for seafood lovers.

Villa Maria (81 Main St., East Rockaway): Our No. 1 recommendation! Like pizza? You must visit. It is famous not only for pizza but also for wraps, chicken rolls and calzones.

We interviewed Villa Maria's owner, Maria Zaino, and asked her questions. She has been in the pizza business for more than 25 years. She owned Gino’s Bayville before Villa Maria.

Other questions we asked: “What pizza has the most toppings?” She said the Villa Maria special has the most toppings. If you like toppings, you’ll want try it. Maria’s personal favorite is — well, she couldn’t decide, so she said everything. After working in the pizza business for 25 years, they definitely perfected every item they have.

Make sure to say hi to Carlo and Salvatore. They’re the two pizza guys who make the magic! The business has been owned by Maria’s family. It is named after her. It began in 2002 after they owned Gino’s.

Most people say Villa Maria has the best pizza around. We have the same opinion. It is not only the pizza that we like, but also the effort that they put into it. No wonder it tastes so good!

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway