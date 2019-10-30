TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Fighting cancer with a Band-Aid drive

Kidsday reporters Patrick Alvarado, left and Peyton Chaimowitz

Kidsday reporters Patrick Alvarado, left and Peyton Chaimowitz of Ronkonkoma, who have been collecting Band-Aids. Photo Credit: Tracey Kramer

By Patrick Alvarado and Peyton Chaimowitz Kidsday Reporters
Print

Duffield’s Site Base team organized a Band-Aid drive to help a 3-year-old boy named Paxton. 

The community donated designer/ character Band-Aids to send them to a children’s hospital in Denver, Colorado, for Paxton, who is suffering from Medulloblastoma (a cancerous brain tumor).

We are hoping to bring smiles to the kids in the hospital and to Paxton to show our care and support during his treatment.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma

By Patrick Alvarado and Peyton Chaimowitz Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

My son Mikey as Coronal Sanders Oct 2019 Scary or cute? Send us your best costume photos
Brother and sister Paul and Joan Burke at Munday's in Huntington hosts Halloween 'Dining in the Dark'
Cailin Stryska, a Farmingdale High School senior who Farmingdale teen gets a TV makeover from 'NBC's George to the Rescue'
The Babylon Riding Center has a PATH-certified therapeutic Take a horse ride at Babylon Riding Center
The Great Beer Expo is back and features The Great Beer Expo, more LI fun this week
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search