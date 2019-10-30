Fighting cancer with a Band-Aid drive

Duffield’s Site Base team organized a Band-Aid drive to help a 3-year-old boy named Paxton.

The community donated designer/ character Band-Aids to send them to a children’s hospital in Denver, Colorado, for Paxton, who is suffering from Medulloblastoma (a cancerous brain tumor).

We are hoping to bring smiles to the kids in the hospital and to Paxton to show our care and support during his treatment.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma