Melvin & Simon Collage Memory Game is a good match

Kidsday reporter Param Butani offers a strategy for

Kidsday reporter Param Butani offers a strategy for Melvin and Simon Collage Memory Game. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Param Butani Kidsday Reporter
Melvin & Simon Collage Memory Game (Funnybone Toys) is a memory game with a twist. The card game has two characters, Melvin the cat and Simon the dog, and they are depicting a story in each card. There are up to 24 pairs of jumbo-sized cards showing the adventures of this dog and cat. This is a multiplayer game. The winner is the player who finds the most pairs.

While playing the game, I realized that the player shouldn’t try to remember the pictures, like a normal memory game. There are little words on the card but not too small, so one doesn’t have to squint. I suggest that the player focus on the words and not the pictures, because the pictures and the colors look a lot alike.

On the other hand, I think that both the pictures and the vibrant colors are quite interesting, and it’s a great way to delve into collage graphics.

Ages: 3 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

