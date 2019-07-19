TODAY'S PAPER
Memorial Park in East Rockaway is my favorite place to play

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Eva Lam

By Jacob Eckstein Kidsday Reporter
One of my favorite places to play in East Rockaway is Memorial Park, which is on Atlantic Avenue. I highly recommend this park because even though it isn’t the most popular, it’s a very nice place to hang out.

For example, the massively tall trees block part of the sun, leaving only a few beautiful beams of light falling on the grass. One part of the park that is interesting to me is the tanks from beams from 9/11.

Lastly, it has an area to run around on the blacktop. For all you nervous parents out there, there is no need to worry about your kids, with a police station right next to the park.

Overall this is an amazing place to spend your time and have fun with your family and friends. 

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway

