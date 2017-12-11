We were invited to Citi Field in Queens where the Mets play, but it wasn’t to watch baseball. It was to enjoy the Christmas party the New York Mets were sponsoring for New York City schoolchildren. In attendance were pitcher Noah Syndergaard, relief pitcher Jerry Blevins, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, and catcher Kevin Plawecki. The party room was beautifully decorated for the holiday season and there was a children’s choir singing holiday songs. It was an extra special day. The kids in attendance were able to have their pictures taken with the Mets players, have lunch and each child received a special gift from the team.

After the party, we had the opportunity to interview Mets relief pitcher Blevins. We asked him many questions about baseball and his life. We asked him about his holiday traditions. He told us he likes to get together with his family which is special since he is far away most of the time. The family likes to cook and spend a lot of time together.

We asked him if he was asked to play Santa at this annual holiday party and he said he was. He was excited and responded yes to playing Santa. However, when he discussed being Santa at this holiday party for NYC school children, with his wife, Whitney, she said “no way,” because of the curse of being injured or traded. There is a “rumor” that being Santa at this party is bad luck. In the past, many former Mets who played Santa Claus were injured or traded. Nimmo had the job this year of playing Santa.

We asked Blevins about a special Christmas memory. He remembered a special Christmas when he got his first Nintendo, and playing Super Mario with his brother.

We asked him how he felt when he gets traded. He said he misses the team he is playing with at the time. Although he missed his family but also misses his teammates almost the same. He said he thought of his teammates as not only his best friends, but also loved them like a family. The one question and answer that really sticks out in minds is which players he hated facing the most. Blevins responded by saying his job was hard because he had to strike out all the lefthanded batters, for example, Daniel Murphy.

We also asked what else he wanted to do besides play baseball when he was younger. He said he wanted to be an astronaut. This was his backup plan because he thought it would be cool to explore somewhere where almost no one has been.

Blevins said he has wanted to play baseball since he was 4. However, given the chance, he would love to run around the stadium as Mr. Met.

We had a great time interviewing Blevins and seeing Syndergaard, Nimmo, and Plawecki representing the Amazing New York Mets. It was a great day that we will remember for the rest of our lives.