Everyone else thinks that they are the ultimate Mets fan but they haven’t heard of me: the Ultimate Mets Fan. In the past few years, I’ve been to more than 45 games and this year I even got half-season tickets to Citi Field.

Not only do I love seeing the Mets at Citi Field, but my mom and I travel to other places to see them, too. Last year, we went to spring training and we saw them in Philadelphia. We even went to the All-Star Game in Miami and got to see Michael Conforto up close. This year we went to spring training, and this season we will be traveling to see them in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

We also travel to see some of the Mets’ minor league teams. Last year we went to see Brooklyn Cyclones and Binghamton Rumble Ponies games, and I think we will again this year. One of the best things about going to games in other cities is that you get to meet the players — we always stay at the same hotel they do. I have met lots of Mets players. Two of the favorite ones I met are Yoenis Céspedes and my ultimate personal favorite, Kevin Plawecki. The Mets have inspired me to play baseball, too.

My room is filled with memorabilia, from signed baseballs to game-used baseballs, signed baseball bats, game-used bats, helmets, signed helmets, signed jerseys, game-used jerseys, signed hats, game-used hats, locker nameplates, signed minor league jerseys and hats, game-used lineup cards from Citi Field, baseball cards, a big baseball card, and even a piece of the old Shea Stadium! I love the Mets and no one is a bigger Mets fans than me. I am the ultimate Mets fan!

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown