Meeting the Mets at spring training in Florida

Kidsday reporter Teagan Trentowski, of Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point, with Mets pitcher Walker Lockett at spring training. Photo Credit: Trentowski family

By Teagan Trentowski Kidsday Reporter
Baseball is not my favorite sport. But going to Mets spring training in February was so much fun.

I went to Florida to visit my grandparents, and we went to Port St. Lucie for the day. When you are there you can watch the Mets practice for their upcoming season. You can see different players when you walk around because it is not a stadium, it is an open field. They go to different fields to be with different coaches and trainers.

When the players move from field to field, you can only high-five. Only at the end you can get an autograph and picture. This year I got a picture with Walker Lockett; he is a right-handed pitcher, No. 61.

Spring training lasts a few weeks, and it is a perfect way to enjoy the Florida weather, baseball and time with family. When the weather starts getting colder, this is a good way to spend a winter’s day.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

