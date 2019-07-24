Citi Field vs. Yankee Stadium: Which is better?

Our local pro baseball teams are cause for a bit of a stir. Here are two points of view:

Avery writes: Yankee Stadium? Not my style. Citi Field? Now we’re talking. My friend Isabella and I have gotten into a bit of a debate. She thinks Yankee Stadium is the way to go. Me? Not so much. There is so much to love about Citi Field. The fun tailgating, yummy stadium food and all-around great environment. Not to mention, Citi Field is only a short 30 minutes away from East Rockaway, so you can easily take a last-minute trip and not dread being late. On the other hand, getting to Yankee Stadium can be a hassle. The drive is almost an hour! Citi Field is fun even if you don’t like baseball. They have so many activities, great food and an amazing view!

Isabella writes: What was Avery thinking, saying that “Pity Field” is better than Yankee Stadium? Yankee Stadium is much bigger and has more fun attractions. The field cleaners do the YMCA, there's the kiss cam and hug cam, and you can get tours of the stadium. That’s how big it is! And they have much more merch. Over 5,800 square feet of items in the Home Plate Store. The food might be more expensive, but I think it is better. The Stadium has the best suites that you can watch the game in. I think we all know the better choice. The best team is in its name.

Bottom line: Really, you cannot go wrong at either stadium, but we love a good argument.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway