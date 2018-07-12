The Mets and the Yankees are two very popular baseball teams that we New Yorkers root for. The two teams both have had their ups and downs, but we wanted to see who our school would rather see win a game. Here are our results:

Mets: 50

Yankees: 30

Don’t care: 20

As you can see, the Mets are the winners in our survey. Their pitching is so strong, and Citi Field is a lot closer to us than Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have one of the best hitting lineups in baseball with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, just to name a few. We were surprised that so many kids didn’t care about either team!

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park