6 tips for succeeding in middle school

By Joseph Risch Kidsday Reporter
Middle school is a pretty basic place. You are two months in. Have you figured it out yet?

Here are my tips, and if you follow them, middle school will be a whole lot easier.

  • Do your homework.
  • Keep your books organized.
  • Listen to your teacher.
  • Finish class work.
  • Don’t tell anyone your locker combination.
  • Turn your phone off and leave it in your locker.

 Hopefully, it makes your middle school years go smoothly.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

