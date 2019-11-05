6 tips for succeeding in middle school

Middle school is a pretty basic place. You are two months in. Have you figured it out yet?
Here are my tips, and if you follow them, middle school will be a whole lot easier.
- Do your homework.
- Keep your books organized.
- Listen to your teacher.
- Finish class work.
- Don’t tell anyone your locker combination.
- Turn your phone off and leave it in your locker.
Hopefully, it makes your middle school years go smoothly.
Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School
