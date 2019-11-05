6 tips for succeeding in middle school

Middle school is a pretty basic place. You are two months in. Have you figured it out yet?

Here are my tips, and if you follow them, middle school will be a whole lot easier.

Do your homework.

Keep your books organized.

Listen to your teacher.

Finish class work.

Don’t tell anyone your locker combination.

Turn your phone off and leave it in your locker.

Hopefully, it makes your middle school years go smoothly.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School