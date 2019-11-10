Tennis, basketball, volleyball and lacrosse anyone?

Playing on school teams is something a lot of kids do who are in seventh and eighth grades at our school.
I am very excited to play school sports this year. I play tennis, basketball, volleyball and lacrosse. My favorite sport to play is tennis. I love the individuality it brings.
Lacrosse, basketball and volleyball help me with my teamwork skills. I play basketball in the fall as a warm-up for lacrosse and volleyball season. In lacrosse, I play defense. In basketball, I am usually on the wing, but I occasionally play point guard.
I hope to play all these sports when I go to Kellenberg Memorial High School. Although I love playing for my town, I am very excited to play for my school.
Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale
