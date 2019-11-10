TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Tennis, basketball, volleyball and lacrosse anyone?

Kidsday reporter Elizabeth Rizzo from Kellenberg plays lots

Kidsday reporter Elizabeth Rizzo from Kellenberg plays lots of sports. Credit: Rizzo family

By Elizabeth Rizzo Kidsday Reporter
Print

Playing on school teams is something a lot of kids do who are in seventh and eighth grades at our school.

I am very excited to play school sports this year. I play tennis, basketball, volleyball and lacrosse. My favorite sport to play is tennis. I love the individuality it brings.

Lacrosse, basketball and volleyball help me with my teamwork skills. I play basketball in the fall as a warm-up for lacrosse and volleyball season. In lacrosse, I play defense. In basketball, I am usually on the wing, but I occasionally play point guard.

I hope to play all these sports when I go to Kellenberg Memorial High School. Although I love playing for my town, I am very excited to play for my school.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

By Elizabeth Rizzo Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 best places for families on LI
This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Hess Toy Trucks have been a holiday tradition Hess Toy Trucks through the years: 1964-today
The pop music world gets a little bit Ariana Grande at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Kit Kerney of Williston collects items along a Family friendly nature walks on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search