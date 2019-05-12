Our school hosts a military family breakfast in the spring. We sing patriotic songs to the military people and make them a big breakfast.

The Kiwanis Kids service club helps set up the tables, the food and the drinks and candy. The students are not allowed to eat the candy until the end, but that doesn’t matter. All the military sit at different tables, and we get to sit with them!

The military people love the breakfast and so do we. It is just about 45 minutes long. Everyone has a good time. We get to hear about their time serving our country. My favorite part is singing to the military people. I look forward to it each year.

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale