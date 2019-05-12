TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Kiwanis kids set up and serve breakfast to military families

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Jolee Colon

By Skyla Evers Kidsday Reporter
Print

Our school hosts a military family breakfast in the spring. We sing patriotic songs to the military people and make them a big breakfast.

The Kiwanis Kids service club helps set up the tables, the food and the drinks and candy. The students are not allowed to eat the candy until the end, but that doesn’t matter. All the military sit at different tables, and we get to sit with them!

The military people love the breakfast and so do we. It is just about 45 minutes long. Everyone has a good time. We get to hear about their time serving our country. My favorite part is singing to the military people. I look forward to it each year.

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale

By Skyla Evers Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
The Vardaros of Bayport grow vegetables such as cucamelons, purple tomatoes and pink Bayport family lives off their land
Baby shower first time mom to be and LI's mother-daughter look-alikes
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search