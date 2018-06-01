Mindful Mondays take place every week in our school. One of our teachers picks two kids from fifth grade. The teachers pick from different classes every week.

During library we hear the announcements, and during the announcements they will mention a mindful quote. This week’s mindful quote is to write a letter to someone who does not get recognized in the school, such as our janitors and the ladies who work in the cafeteria.

You give them thanks for what they do for us and for all their hard work. It’s a sweet gesture. It makes people feel special and appreciated.

If you forget the mindful quote, you will find it in one of our hallways on a chalkboard. Our art teacher writes the mindful quote of the week on the chalkboard.

Therefore, we believe that other schools should start doing this, too. We feel that it will bring happiness to the schools and the people who work there will feel valued.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook