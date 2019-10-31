Creating a calm, quiet place in our busy school

Our youth family services counselor, Mrs. Joanne Pisani, thought of a great idea — making a calm, quiet room for students to learn and practice being mindful.

It is a place to go to relax. We visit a few times a year with our class. There is also a morning club that meets once a week. This amazing room has dim lights, a sound machine, a small water fountain and yoga mats.

When you come to the room, you read calming books, practice deep breathing techniques, do yoga, stretching and learn ways to calm your mind and body. This has taught me how to relax. If I know if I am having a bad day, I am able to visit and find ways to relax.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma