Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it! This year, we are working in fourth grade on social and emotional learning and mindfulness. That means that we are becoming aware of our feelings and how they affect what we can achieve. For example, we talked about people who inspired us and what steps to take when we are frustrated. We all make mistakes, but that’s OK.

We are learning that things don’t just happen. Some things take time and effort.

When I first started to dance, I didn’t know anything. I thought I wasn’t going to get it because everything seemed hard, but with lots of practice, I did it.

Since I have been practicing I’ve gotten really good at it. So good that now I am competing and I have been winning trophies every time I am in a competition. So, don’t give up. When things are challenging — just keep persevering, and you’ll eventually reach your goal.