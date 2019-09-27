Why mini book bags are so big

Mini book bags are really helpful.

They are much smaller than the backpacks we bring our books to school in. A lot of the kids in our class bring them to school. They are great because we don’t have to walk around with our stuff in our hands.

-- KIDSDAY REPORTER MADISON GAUSE Photo credit: Jean Mahland

You can put multiple things in your mini book bag. Lotion, ChapStick, my phone, makeup and hair brush are some of the things I carry in mine. Sometimes I carry cards to play with my friends at recess. At lunchtime, my friends and I all bring our mini bags outside and play with the things we put inside them. There are many cute mini book bags to choose from, and because they are small, you have to decide if you really want or need to carry something to school with you because there might not be room. Some of the popular mini book bags have a unicorn, cheetah or panda on them. My favorite is the panda that I have.

Mini book bags are fun and I like them because you have less of a chance of having a sore back.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School