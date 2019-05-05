TODAY'S PAPER
Heartland Golf Course in Brentwood will get you in the swing

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Maya Dramé Kidsday Reporter
An outdoor sport that you can do for fun with your friends and family, or more seriously in the late spring and summer, is golf. A great place to go if you are a beginner is Heartland Golf Course in Brentwood. It has a 9-hole, par 3 course and a driving range.

If you are not ready for regular golf, they even have a mini golf course. Mini golf is a great sport to play with your family because there are tons of different levels, and it's so much fun when you find a course that you can visit often! Reaching the end makes you feel great, and you don’t even realize that you are staying active!

Info: 1200 Long Island Ave., Brentwood, heartlandgolfpark.com

Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills

By Maya Dramé Kidsday Reporter

