An outdoor sport that you can do for fun with your friends and family, or more seriously in the late spring and summer, is golf. A great place to go if you are a beginner is Heartland Golf Course in Brentwood. It has a 9-hole, par 3 course and a driving range.

If you are not ready for regular golf, they even have a mini golf course. Mini golf is a great sport to play with your family because there are tons of different levels, and it's so much fun when you find a course that you can visit often! Reaching the end makes you feel great, and you don’t even realize that you are staying active!

Info: 1200 Long Island Ave., Brentwood, heartlandgolfpark.com

Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills