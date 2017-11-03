This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 61° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 61° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Why ballet dancer Misty Copeland is the best

Misty Copeland, first African-American female principal dancer with

Misty Copeland, first African-American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, in Manhattan on March 21, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Bebeto Matthews

By Angela Gelo  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Who is the best dancer?” To me, the best dancer is ballet dancer Misty Copeland. Ballet is one of my favorite types of dance because it is very disciplined, and that’s what makes it beautiful. Misty is a beautiful dancer, but the road to her success is incredible. She went through so much to become who she is.

Throughout her life she has struggled to become a dancer. When she was 13 she started dancing, and by age 15 we she was already a famous dancer. Her mother and her dance teachers fought for custody of Misty. After that Misty had to move back home, where she found a new teacher who was a former American Ballet Theatre member. After two summers of workshops at American Ballet Theatre, she became a member there. And because of everything she’s been through, the strong emotions are expressed in her dancing. The more I learned about her the more I’ve wanted to be her, dance like her, inspire like her.

When I first heard about Misty, I went on YouTube and watched tons of videos of her dancing. As I was watching how perfectly she danced, I realized that unlike most principal dancers, she shows that the little things are what make the big things happen. I want to be an amazing dancer, just like Misty Copeland.

By Angela Gelo  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Elliana enjoying every little bit of cake!! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Join Scooby and the gang as they save 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Make a noise or roar at Hasbro's new Walmart's 'Chosen by Kids' top toy list of 2017
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Hundreds of custom and collectible cars -- from Stop by a car show, more LI weekend fun
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE