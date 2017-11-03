Have you ever thought to yourself, “Who is the best dancer?” To me, the best dancer is ballet dancer Misty Copeland. Ballet is one of my favorite types of dance because it is very disciplined, and that’s what makes it beautiful. Misty is a beautiful dancer, but the road to her success is incredible. She went through so much to become who she is.

Throughout her life she has struggled to become a dancer. When she was 13 she started dancing, and by age 15 we she was already a famous dancer. Her mother and her dance teachers fought for custody of Misty. After that Misty had to move back home, where she found a new teacher who was a former American Ballet Theatre member. After two summers of workshops at American Ballet Theatre, she became a member there. And because of everything she’s been through, the strong emotions are expressed in her dancing. The more I learned about her the more I’ve wanted to be her, dance like her, inspire like her.

When I first heard about Misty, I went on YouTube and watched tons of videos of her dancing. As I was watching how perfectly she danced, I realized that unlike most principal dancers, she shows that the little things are what make the big things happen. I want to be an amazing dancer, just like Misty Copeland.