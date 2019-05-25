Before we had Mitchell Park we had Mitchell’s Restaurant. It was one of the most popular places in Greenport, but unfortunately it burned down in the late 1970s. Mitchell’s was a fun place for many groups to meet. In its place is Mitchell Park, and it is the go-to place for adults and kids.

Today Mitchell Park offers many wonderful activities. We have a wooden carousel that was donated by Grumman. Three wooden carousels are on Long Island. The Greenport carousel is at 115 Front St.

There are many summer activities in Mitchell Park. You can have fun going on the carousel for only $2. Yes, you heard me right, only $2 to get on! There are also many concerts throughout the summer. You have the Friday night band that plays many wonderful tunes. You can also just sit back and enjoy the view of Shelter Island across the bay.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School