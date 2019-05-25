TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Mitchell Park is the place to go in Greenport

Kidsday reporters from Greenport Elementary School on the

Kidsday reporters from Greenport Elementary School on the carousel in Mitchell Park, Greenport. Photo Credit: Karen Gessner

By Joshua Brice, Luis Maye-Masin and Daniel Rivas Kidsday Reporters
Print

Before we had Mitchell Park we had Mitchell’s Restaurant. It was one of the most popular places in Greenport, but unfortunately it burned down in the late 1970s. Mitchell’s was a fun place for many groups to meet. In its place is Mitchell Park, and it is the go-to place for adults and kids.

Today Mitchell Park offers many wonderful activities. We have a wooden carousel that was donated by Grumman. Three wooden carousels are on Long Island. The Greenport carousel is at 115 Front St.

There are many summer activities in Mitchell Park. You can have fun going on the carousel for only $2. Yes, you heard me right, only $2 to get on! There are also many concerts throughout the summer. You have the Friday night band that plays many wonderful tunes. You can also just sit back and enjoy the view of Shelter Island across the bay.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

By Joshua Brice, Luis Maye-Masin and Daniel Rivas Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
It's time for the Brookhaven Fair with its Brookhaven Fair, more LI fun this week
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search