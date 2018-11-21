TODAY'S PAPER
Singing the praises of our Mitzvah Choir's good deeds 

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaylah Bozkurtian, Garden City

By Sasha Stern Kidsday Reporter
In New Hyde Park’s Temple Tikvah, doing a mitzvah is one of the best things one could do. “What is a mitzvah?” you may ask. It is a good deed, such as participating in a fundraiser, or even as simple as setting the table without being asked.

Except that Cantor Guy Bonne and his aptly named Mitzvah Choir go beyond setting tables! They travel to nursing homes to sing to the elderly to bring joy to them.

They sing classics such as “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “If I Had a Hammer.”

The Mitzvah Choir, during the holiday season, goes to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park and sings holiday-themed songs. In August, they go to the Long Island Ducks Stadium to sing the national anthem before the game. Our Mitzvah Choir brings joy to others with our music.

Javan Howard's writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights

