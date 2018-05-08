America’s favorite pastime has become our newest tradition. Every year we travel with members of our family and visit visit different cities and go to a baseball game. So far we have been to five stadiums including Fenway Park in Boston, Camden Yards in Baltimore, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and Citi Field in Queens.

It’s always so much fun to visit these stadiums, meet the fans, and root for the home team. Before we enter the stadium we take a bunch of pictures, mostly selfies, in front of the gate. We always go to the gift shops and buy items to support the home team. We have hats from Baltimore and shirts from Boston. During the game we buy ice cream in bowls shaped like baseball hats with the team’s symbol. This is another souvenir we take home. We also joke around about mascots, play games with each other, and always try to make it on the Jumbo Tron. We never have.

Our favorite stadium so far is the most recent one, Camden Yards. This is our favorite because we thought that the mascot was very funny, and we joked around about it almost the whole entire game. The fans were great and everyone was wearing black and orange. Fenway Park was great too because they close the streets all around the stadium and it is like one big party. They had a music, giveaway prizes, and games for us to play.

We really love going to different baseball stadiums and we hope that this tradition keeps on going until we visit all of the baseball stadiums in the United States. Our next stop is Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Park.

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square