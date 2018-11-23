TODAY'S PAPER
Mobo Triton cruiser: It's one smooth and fast ride

Kidsday reporter Matthew Colon tested the Mobo Triton

Kidsday reporter Matthew Colon tested the Mobo Triton cruiser. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Matthew Colon Kidsday Reporter
I tested the Mobo Triton three-wheeled cruiser.  You get to sit in the bike, and it has rear-wheel steering.

The colors are cool, red, orange and yellow. I tested it after I got help putting it together. It was fun to operate. I suggest you stay off the streets with it until you can really learn how to ride it, but it is great on bike paths.

I thought this was fun, but I wish a friend had one, too, and we could cruise. It was too small for me, but I think younger kids will like it a lot. They do make other models for older kids and adults.

Ages: 7-12

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

