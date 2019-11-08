Here's my argument for mock trials

Mock trials introduce students to law and the legal system.

There are fake cases that students act out to prove the defense or plaintiff right or wrong, similar to a real court case. You can either be a witness or an attorney in a mock trial.

As an attorney, you ask witnesses questions and make opening or closing statements.

As a witness, you answer questions asked by the attorney as if you are a person who actually saw the event.

The first step to a mock trial are the opening statements from each side. Next, an attorney does a direct examination of a witness, and an attorney from the other side does a cross examination of that witness. This goes back and forth between both sides until they rest. At the end of the trial, both sides do a closing statement and a winner is declared.

In some trials, all the teams compete and the top two teams move on to the final trial to determine a winner. A mock trial is an interesting activity that encourages students everywhere to get involved with law later in life.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale