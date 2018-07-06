“Monsterland” is a book by James Crowley (Putnam). It’s Halloween and a boy named Charlie is upset because his best friend, cousin Billy, isn’t around anymore. He doesn’t want to go trick-or-treating this year so he decides to help out his grandpa, Old Joe.

Charlie’s grandpa owns a pumpkin patch. Old Joe is famous for his holiday haunts in the town that they live in. When Charlie goes to look for his dog, Ringo, he ends up crossing paths with some neighborhood bullies who have their sights set on Charlie’s candy.

But things take a turn when Charlie ends up in the woods to escape the bullies. He loses his trail. Then in the distance he sees a brief shadow. Charlie moves closer to the shadow, and it looks exactly like his cousin, Billy. Charlie knows he has to follow him and find out why he left. Charlie loses sight of Billy and doesn’t know where he is. He knows he is lost and has to find a way out of this forest.

The adventures are great, and you will love this book.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park