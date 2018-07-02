If you are looking for a place to bring your kids during the summer months, I would recommend a Montauk summer camp.

There are many out here to choose from, but the one I like the most is one right in my elementary school. We play games, invent things, go in sprinklers and do fun crafts and other amazing things. Did you know that at the end of the day the instructor gives us ice pops? On Friday she treats us with ice cream from John’s Drive-In, with the flavors vanilla, chocolate, and swirl. The camp is in the kindergarten–first-grade hallway where we have access to the multipurpose room. Some games we play are four square, jump rope and tag.

If it is a really hot day, we go outside and play fishy-fishy or tag soccer, or we run a mile. I would really recommend this camp because you meet new people every day. I made four new friends in just the first week, all from different places. I feel safe and loved spending my days at this camp, and you will too.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School